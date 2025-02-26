CBI seeks fresh custody of accused in Tirupati laddu adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint SIT prosecution sought renewed custody of A3 Vipin Jain and A5 Pomil Jain in the laddu ghee adulteration case on Tuesday.

This followed the court’s rejection of A2 Raju Rajashekaran’s bail plea on Monday.

In the afternoon, CBI Vijayawada Court Prosecutor Gopinath and Tirupati Assistant Public Prosecutor Jayashekar argued that Vipin and Pomil of Bhole Baba Dairy, Uttarakhand, held crucial information about other culprits. They detailed knowledge of the adulteration process, tanker locations, and substances used.

Emphasising the case’s importance, the CBI SIT requested custody. The defence sought time until February 27 for counter arguments.