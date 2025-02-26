Governor Abdul Nazeer offers prayers at Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered special prayers at the Srisailam temple in Nandyal district.

On Monday evening, the Governor and his family landed at Sunnipenta near Srisailam temple town before proceeding to the main temple.

State Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, NMD Farooq, and BC Janardhan Reddy, along with Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari, SP Vikrant Patil, Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, and Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, officially received him with temple honours.

Later, the Governor and his wife performed rituals at both Sri Mallikarjuna and Sri Bramarambha Devi temples.