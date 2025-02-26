GV Reddy’s exit evokes mixed response in TDP
VIJAYAWADA: The exit of GV Reddy from AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) and his resignation from the TDP primary membership are drawing a mixed response within the yellow party.
While some of the cadres are of the view that the party lost a sincere worker, others opine that a lot of patience is required in politics, particularly when in power. They assert that the fault lies with GV Reddy and not with the TDP’s top brass.
The section of TDP cadres, who are unhappy with the resignation of GV Reddy, argue that the young leader sustained all odds during the previous YSRCP regime and continued to air his voice on behalf of the party during those difficult times and losing such a leader could draw public backlash against the party.
Stating that Reddy did not commit any mistake in his capacity as the APSFL Chairman, they faulted the leadership for backing the IAS officers and ignoring the party cadres. Taking to social media, several TDP sympathisers expressed their solidarity with GV Reddy and faulted the party leadership for failing to prevent his exit from the party.
“GV Reddy fought for the removal of 400 odd APSFL employees appointed without proper authorisation during the previous regime and insisted the officials focus on developing the FiberNet. However, official apathy irked him and the lack of cooperation and support from the party leadership forced him to quit,” a senior TDP leader asserted.
“Losing a leader like GV Reddy, who fought for the party during difficult times is painful. Whatever may be the reasons, I have never thought that such a leader would quit the party. In politics, we have to face adverse situations on some occasions but Reddy was not prepared for it and announced to departure from politics,” a TDP MLA stated.
However, some TDP senior leaders believe that GV Reddy took a hasty decision. “We must act responsibly when in power. Of course, he found some lapses in the APSFL administration and initiated steps to curb them. But there are certain procedures for that and we cannot aspire for quick results,” a party senior leader stated.
“As the chairman of a corporation, one can take a call but must rely on the officials to execute them. In case of delay or lapses on the part of the officials, one has several platforms like approaching the minister concerned or the CM,” he said. Another leader asserted that approaching the media directly at the initial stage would send a message that the government is inefficient.