GV Reddy’s exit evokes mixed response in TDP

VIJAYAWADA: The exit of GV Reddy from AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) and his resignation from the TDP primary membership are drawing a mixed response within the yellow party.

While some of the cadres are of the view that the party lost a sincere worker, others opine that a lot of patience is required in politics, particularly when in power. They assert that the fault lies with GV Reddy and not with the TDP’s top brass.

The section of TDP cadres, who are unhappy with the resignation of GV Reddy, argue that the young leader sustained all odds during the previous YSRCP regime and continued to air his voice on behalf of the party during those difficult times and losing such a leader could draw public backlash against the party.