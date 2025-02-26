Jolt to YSRCP in Ongole as 20 corporators join JSP

With this development, the YSRCP lost its control over the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), allowing the TDP-JSP alliance to take charge. Pawan Kalyan welcomed the newcomers, strengthening the alliance’s position in the corporation.

As a result, the YSRCP’s representation in OMC has dwindled to just four members, while the TDP’s strength has increased to 25 and JSP’s to 21. In the previous municipal elections, the YSRCP secured 41 of the 50 seats, while the TDP won six and the Jana Sena one. Two independent corporators later joined the YSRCP. Now, Ongole Municipal Corporation, the only municipal body in the district, is under TDP-JSP leadership.

This marks the second major blow to the YSRCP in OMC, following the defection of Mayor G Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana (Bujji), and 17 other corporators to the TDP a few months ago. All 20 corporators who switched sides, including Deputy Mayor-2 V. Madhav Rao, are known to be strong supporters of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

No YSRCP leaders were available for comment on the latest political shift in Ongole.