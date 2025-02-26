Minister Ponguru Narayana studies Kumbh arrangements for Godavari Pushkarams in 2027

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana, along with municipal officials, completed their two-day study tour of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, gathering key insights to aid preparations for the Godavari Pushkaram in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for July 2027.

On the first day, Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand provided a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the event’s logistical and infrastructural arrangements.

The following day, the delegation conducted an on-site inspection, travelling by boat from Kumbh Mela Sector 2 to Triveni Sangam. The team visited the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office and the command control centre overseeing Maha Kumbh sanitation.

Municipal Commissioner Chandramohan Garg explained how solid and liquid waste management is handled.

The delegation observed how real-time instructions from the command ensured sanitation and crowd management.