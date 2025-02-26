Panel to probe Telugu daily’s fund misuse claim: Speaker

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of a Telugu daily’s report claiming that crores of rupees were spent on orientation classes for MLAs, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu announced that the matter would be referred to the Privilege Committee.

When TDP MLA G Jayasurya informed the House on Tuesday about a Telugu daily carrying the report, the Speaker pointed out that there could be no possibility of fund misuse since the orientation classes had not yet been conducted.

“We have decided to conduct orientation classes as 84 MLAs were newly elected. We also invited the Lok Sabha Speaker and former V-P M Venkaiah Naidu. However, since the MLC elections for two graduate constituencies are scheduled to be held on March 27, we have postponed the orientation classes, as the MLAs will be busy campaigning,” he explained.