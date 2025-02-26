Submit all data to enhance governance: RTGS Secy Bhaskar Katamneni

Stressing the importance of accurate data sharing, Katamneni called for comprehensive datasets, particularly those related to government assets. He reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for governance is based on data-driven decision-making to eliminate delays and streamline processes. With proper integration, he said, tasks that currently take months can be completed with a single click.

RTGS has also asked departments to report operational challenges so tailored solutions can be developed. Additionally, the government is fast-tracking the implementation of GPS in RTC buses. Katamneni instructed RTC officials to finalise an agreement with Google by the end of the month to enable the rollout.

Srikanth from the Technical Service Home Department and M Madhuri, deputy CEO of RTGS were present.