Tight security for Maha Shivaratri in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Prakasam Police has tightened security at major pilgrim sites, including Bhairavakona, Tripurantakam, Madanuru, and coastal beaches, ahead of Maha Sivaratri celebrations on Wednesday.

District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar directed officials to prevent untoward incidents and ensure crowd control. During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, he instructed officers to enhance security at Shiva temples, holy ghats, and beaches where devotees take holy dips.

Police have set up barricades, queue lines, and deployed marine units for safety. Security is heightened along the Markapur-Dornala-Srisailam route due to heavy pilgrim traffic. Officials were tasked with traffic management and placing banners with safety instructions.

Authorities are monitoring theft-prone areas and tracking known offenders. The public is urged to report suspicious activity via Dial-100 or Dial-112. Missing children and elderly persons will receive immediate police response.