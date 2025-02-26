Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy holds Praja Darbar in Pulivendula

The former CM urged newly appointed party leaders to stay connected with the people and strengthen the YSRCP.
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Pulivendula on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit.
KADAPA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Pulivendula on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

At his residence in Bhakarapur, Jagan held a Praja Darbar, interacting with the public and party workers.

He urged newly appointed party leaders to stay connected with the people and strengthen the YSRCP. He will inaugurate the modernised Raja Reddy Eye Institute on Wednesday, before departing for Bengaluru.

MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLAs Dr Dasari Sudha and Aakepati Amarnath Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, former Dy CM SB Amzath Basha, and others met Jagan.

