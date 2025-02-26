YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy holds Praja Darbar in Pulivendula

KADAPA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Pulivendula on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

At his residence in Bhakarapur, Jagan held a Praja Darbar, interacting with the public and party workers.

He urged newly appointed party leaders to stay connected with the people and strengthen the YSRCP. He will inaugurate the modernised Raja Reddy Eye Institute on Wednesday, before departing for Bengaluru.

MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLAs Dr Dasari Sudha and Aakepati Amarnath Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, former Dy CM SB Amzath Basha, and others met Jagan.