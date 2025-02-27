Andhra government considers foreign language courses in nursing education

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is considering the introduction of foreign language courses in nursing education to boost employment opportunities abroad. Initially, the courses will be introduced in 13 government nursing colleges.

Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held discussions with senior officials and sought detailed proposals on implementing the initiative. He directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to assess key aspects such as the time required for students to attain proficiency, certification processes, and the availability of language instructors. The government is also evaluating whether these courses will be integrated into the curriculum or offered separately. To ensure effective language training, the Ministry is exploring collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APPSDC). The focus is on enhancing communication skills and preparing nursing graduates for international job markets.

The Directorate of Medical Education recently surveyed over 7,000 nursing students on language preferences. The majority expressed interest in learning German, Japanese, English, and French, considering the high demand for healthcare professionals in these regions.

With over 500 nursing colleges and schools producing more than 30,000 trained nurses annually, the initiative aims to give students a competitive edge in securing overseas placements amid growing global demand for skilled healthcare workers.