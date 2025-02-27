Andhra police warn social media influencers against promoting betting apps

VIJAYAWADA: To prevent the public from falling victim to cyber fraudsters posing as promoters of investments, lotteries, and online betting applications, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP), SV Rajashekhar Babu, urged social media influencers and prominent personalities not to promote mobile betting applications and gambling games to their followers.

The Commissioner of Police expressed concerns that such promotions, particularly through platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, could mislead the public into trusting unverified and non-authentic sources.

It’s worth noting that Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police recently arrested YouTuber and fisherman Vasupalli Nani after a complaint was filed against him for promoting online betting apps on social media.

In his videos, Nani had been seen encouraging viewers to invest in online betting apps, claiming they could earn easy money with minimal investment.

Following his arrest, Vijayawada Cybercrime Police have started a similar initiative, examining the social media accounts of influencers. They urged the public to be cautious about the information shared on social media platforms and warned that action would be taken against influencers who promote betting apps and unverified investment schemes.