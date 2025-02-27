Forest dept join hands with EGWS to protect pangolins from poaching in NSTR

GUNTUR: Deep in the heart of the Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), a ground-breaking research mission is underway to save the elusive and endangered Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata). The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society (EGWS) have launched an ambitious conservation project to protect one of the world’s most trafficked yet mysterious mammals.
Listed on the IUCN (The International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List, the Indian Pangolin faces relentless threats from poaching, illegal trade, and habitat destruction. The initiative aims to uncover hidden pangolin habitats across the Eastern Ghats, employ cutting-edge technology to track traffickers and challenge the myths driving the illegal trade. Indian Pangolins are solitary, nocturnal creatures covered in large, overlapping keratin scales that act as natural armour against predators. They use their powerful claws to dig into ant and termite mounds, which form the bulk of their diet, while their secretive, burrow-dwelling habits make them difficult to track in the wild.
“We’ve already found sizable pangolin populations in the Markapur and Atmakur regions,” revealed Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Despite the Indian Pangolin being protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the species remains a prime target.
Local myths claim that pangolin scales hold mystical powers to ward off evil and are in high demand in the Chinese market for their presumed medicinal properties which have no scientific backing, especially in remote tribal areas.
At the heart of the conservation effort are the Chenchu tribes, indigenous forest dwellers whose deep-rooted knowledge of the terrain is proving invaluable. Their insights help locate pangolin burrows and monitor movement patterns.
In return, the project provides alternative livelihoods, reducing their reliance on wildlife trade and strengthening community ties to conservation. To combat poaching, the forest department has ramped up enforcement.
In the past six months, decoy operations have led to two major seizures in Kadapa and Markapur. Rescued pangolins receive medical care before being released into the wild, far from human activity. To ensure safe transportation during rescues, the Pangolin Crisis Fund has distributed specially designed “Pangolin Transportation Boxes.”
But the project isn’t just about law enforcement, it’s also winning hearts. Through outreach programmes in 83 forest fringe villages, the team is promoting conservation while offering alternative incomes. Over 10,000 educational materials have already been distributed, and the project plans to use street plays and mascots to inspire future guardians of the forest.
“We’ve surveyed over 2,600 sq km of potential habitat on foot for camera trapping and burrow counts,” said Murthy Kantimahanti, EGWS Founder and member of the IUCN Pangolin Specialist Group. “More than 250 forest personnel have been trained in species conservation and wildlife management, ensuring these efforts have a lasting impact.”
EGWS has also teamed up with Zimbabwe’s Tikki Hywood Foundation to refine pangolin rescue and rehabilitation practices. As part of this collaboration, a first responder’s guide in the local language was developed to support rapid, on-the-ground interventions.
Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of Forest and Environment, applauded the initiative, calling it a beacon of hope for the endangered species. “Protecting pangolins isn’t just about saving a species- it’s about preserving the ecological balance and empowering communities,” he remarked, praising the collaborative efforts of the Forest Department and EGWS.
With a strategic focus on research, habitat restoration, and community-driven conservation, this initiative aspires to make NSTR a haven for pangolins-offering a fighting chance for a species teetering on the edge of extinction.