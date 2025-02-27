Guntur Municipal Corporation halts water supply for pipeline repairs

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a temporary disruption in drinking water supply in areas served by the BR Stadium Reservoir due to urgent pipeline repairs.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Srinivasulu said the Guntur Municipal Corporation engineering department would undertake maintenance on the ageing 600mm RCC distribution pipeline.

The repair work will begin on February 27 morning, after the day’s water supply, and continue until February 28.

The affected areas include Old Guntur, Mughdum Nagar, Vijaya Shanthi Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Nagalakshmi Nagar, Yanadi Colony, Durga Nagar, Priyanka Gardens, Anandapet Zero Line, Johnny Mrityunjaya Nagar, Johnny Swarajya Nagar, Gouda Colony, GK Nagar, LB Nagar, Ali Nagar, Ramulu Vari Veedi, and Ponnuru Road (left side), among others.

Water supply is expected to resume as usual from the morning of March 1. Residents are urged to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during the repair period.

Guntur Municipal Corporation assured that the repairs are crucial to improving water supply during the summer.