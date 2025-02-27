Home Minister Anitha seeks skill centre, girls’ college for Payakaraopeta

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday. On the occasion, she submitted a request for the establishment of a Skill Development Centre in her constituency, Payakaraopeta.

The Home Minister highlighted that the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, the Bulk Drug Park, and industrial growth in Nakkapalle present an opportunity to equip local youth with industry-relevant skills and urged Lokesh to offer the training programmes needed for these industries and ensure employment opportunities for youth in the region.

Furthermore, Anitha submitted another request for Junior Girls’ College in S Rayavaram of Payakaraopeta, citing the challenges faced by students from agricultural families. She emphasised that parents are willing to educate their daughters but face financial and logistical difficulties. Therefore, setting up a dedicated college, she said, would help bridge this gap.

Meanwhile, AP Forensic Lab Director G Palaraju (IG) met Home Minister Anitha at her camp office in Vijayawada to discuss the progress of the forensic science laboratory under construction in Thullur.

The project, initiated in 2017 by the then TDP government with an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, is being built on five acres in Amaravati. Palaraju informed the minister that the project had been delayed but resumed in the last six months, with 90% of the work now completed. He added that the remaining construction is progressing steadily. As part of Maha Sivaratri celebrations, Home Minister Anitha visited the Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada and offered prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. She also interacted with devotees and reviewed the arrangements made for the occasion.