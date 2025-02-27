Minister Nara Lokesh directs officials to make Chinakakani hospital best in country

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to design the upcoming 100-bed government hospital in Chinakakani, Mangalagiri, as the best in the country.

Reviewing the hospital’s design at his residence in Undavalli, he emphasised the need for advanced facilities and a patient-friendly environment.

“A 100-bed hospital has been a 30-year dream for Mangalagiri residents. It should be a model in its category, offering top-notch medical care while ensuring a peaceful work atmosphere for doctors,” he stated.

Officials presented the hospital design via a PowerPoint presentation, after which Lokesh made several recommendations. He instructed them to create dedicated zones for doctors, patients, and visitors to streamline operations. He also urged studying renowned hospitals’ designs to incorporate best practices. He stressed modern amenities and future-ready infrastructure, including ample parking, a well-equipped mortuary, and other essential facilities. He directed officials to ensure patients face no inconvenience in accessing medical services.

APMSIDC CE G Sudhakar Reddy, SE V Chittibabu, EE CV Ramana, Bhargav Group Chief Architect Nikhila, and others attended.