Protective bags to boost mango crop yield in Guntur

CHITTOOR: Farmers in Chittoor district are keen on improving mango yields and are focusing on protective bags that helped safeguard crops from pests and ensured a better harvest last year. Officials from the Horticulture Department estimate that the district will require at least one crore protective bags this season.

In the first phase, 50 lakh bags have been distributed over the past three days. With the government providing a 50% subsidy on these covers, farmers are purchasing them enthusiastically. Recently, District Horticulture Officer Madhusudhan Reddy launched the distribution of mango bags in Bangarupalem. Last year, Banginapalli (Benisha) mangoes without protective covers were sold for Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per ton, whereas those with covers fetched Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per ton.

This significant price difference has driven up the demand for covers this year. Last year, the Horticulture Department sold these covers at Rs 1.80 each, but with the government subsidy this year, they are now available for just Rs 1 per cover. A total of 30 lakh mango protective bags are available for farmers in Bangarupalem, Irala, and Thavanampalle mandals.