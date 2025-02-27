Sidda Raghava Rao likely to join Jana Sena amid TDP reluctance

ONGOLE: In a significant political development in Prakasam district, speculation is rife that former minister and influential Vysya community leader Sidda Raghava Rao may join the Jana Sena Party (JSP). His move comes amid the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) continued reluctance to facilitate his re-entry despite his efforts.

Adding to this speculation, 20 Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) corporators recently defected to JSP under the leadership of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Given Balineni and Sidda’s close political association, analysts believe Balineni may be encouraging Sidda’s shift to JSP, especially as TDP remains hesitant to welcome him back.

Balineni is reportedly working to consolidate his influence within the party, possibly to strengthen his son, Balineni Praneeth Reddy’s, political career. Sidda Raghava Rao (68) entered politics in 2014 through TDP, gaining recognition for his charitable work.

He was elected as Darsi MLA and served as Minister for Transport, Roads, and Buildings in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. However, he was denied an MLA ticket in the 2019 elections and was instead fielded as an MP candidate from Ongole, where he lost.

In 2020, he joined YSRCP and his son, Sudheer Kumar, was appointed as a TTD Board member in 2023. However, after being denied the Darsi MLA ticket, both father and son resigned from YSRCP in September 2024.

Despite multiple attempts to return to TDP, resistance from key party leaders blocked his re-entry. During the Vijayawada-Krishna River floods, he briefly gained attention after meeting CM Chandrababu Naidu and handing over a donation cheque, but no progress was made regarding his return to the party.

Now, political experts believe that with Balineni’s intervention, Sidda Raghava Rao’s entry into JSP is highly likely, as he seeks political backing and a fresh start.