Stage set for MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh on February 27

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the conduct of MLC elections in the State on Thursday. The elections will be held to the erstwhile combined Krishna and Guntur, and East and West Godavari District Graduates’ Constituencies, and Uttarandhra Teachers’ segment, comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The entire polling process will be webcast live and videographed to prevent electoral malpractices. All arrangements have been made at the polling stations to enable voters to cast their votes in a free and fair manner.

70 candidates to test their luck in polls

As per the revised rolls, 3,14,984 voters are in East and West Godavari Graduates’ Constituency, 3,47,116 in Krishna and Guntur Graduates’ Constituency. The total number of electors in Uttarandhra Teachers’ Constituency is 22,493.

A total of 35 candidates are in the fray for the East and West Godavari Graduates’ Constituency, while 25 are testing their fortunes in Krishna - Guntur Graduates’ Constituency. Ten candidates are in the fray for Uttarandhra Teachers’ Constituency.

A total of 939 polling stations, including 83 auxiliary polling stations, have been set up in the two Graduates’ Constituencies, and 123 in the Teachers’ Constituency. Apart from 6,287 polling staff, a total of 8,515 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the MLC elections.

Counting centres have been set up at Sir CRR Engineering College in Eluru for the East Godavari - West Godavari Graduates’ Constituency, at Andhra Christian College in Guntur for the Krishna - Guntur Graduates’ Constituency, and at Andhra University in Visakhapa nam for Srikakulam - Vizianagaram - Visakhapatnam Teachers’ Constituency. Counting of votes will be held on March 3.