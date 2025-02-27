TDP-YSRCP tussle for Palakonda Nagar Panchayat chairperson post

SRIKAKULAM: Political tensions are rising in Palakonda Nagar Panchayat as the TDP and YSRCP compete for the chairperson post, reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) woman.

YSRCP’s Y Radha Kumari was elected chairperson after the party won 16 of the 20 wards, while TDP secured four previously. In December, she resigned citing personal reasons, and Vice-Chairman P Pratap has been serving as interim chairman.

Since then, elections have been attempted three times, but political disputes have stalled the process. The situation became more complicated when second ward councillor A Malleswari, elected on a YSRCP ticket, switched to TDP. Currently, YSRCP lacks a candidate in the SC woman category, while TDP does not have the required majority, with the council now split 15-5 in YSRCP’s favour.

YSRCP leaders, including MLC P Vikranth, former Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council MLC Botcha Satyannarayana, have been trying to bring Malleswari back, promising her the chairperson post. However, these efforts have been countered by JSP MLA N Jaya Krishna, TDP’s Palakonda in-charge P Bhudevi, and Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, who are working to win over more YSRCP councillors.

YSRCP has been closely monitoring its councillors. During his visit to Palakonda on February 20, party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised their unity for resisting TDP’s offers. The deadlock may continue unless YSRCP councillors split into factions or Malleswari returns to YSRCP. Otherwise, the political uncertainty is expected to persist.