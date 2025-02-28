Andhra Budget outlay likely to cross Rs 3 lakh crore

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the Andhra Pradesh Budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on Friday. It will be followed by the introduction of the Agriculture Budget by Minister K Atchannaidu.

Though the exact outlay of the budget is not known, going by the statements of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the ruling coalition, equal emphasis is likely to be laid on welfare and development in allocation of funds. As Naidu has already announced plans to implement ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ and ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’, considerable allocations are expected to be made to the two schemes.

The NDA government, which was formed in June, presented its full-fledged budget in November 2024 with an outlay of Rs 2.94 lakh crore for 2024-25. The budget outlay for 2025-26 is expected to cross Rs 3 lakh crore. Payyavula under the guidance of Naidu, is likely to present a realistic budget fulfilling the aspirations of people.

The State Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister at 9 am on Friday to give a formal approval to the budget before its presentation in the Assembly.