Andhra Pradesh issues strict guidelines on building approvals, demolitions, compliance

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Supreme Court’s orders on December 17, 2024, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) has issued strict guidelines on building approvals, demolitions, and compliance.

Builders must submit an undertaking stating that possession will be handed over only after obtaining a completion/occupation certificate. A copy of the approved plan must be displayed at the construction site, and authorities must conduct periodic inspections, maintaining records.

A completion certificate will be issued only if construction aligns with approved plans. Any deviations must be rectified before certification. Service connections (electricity, water, sewerage) will be granted only upon certificate submission. Post-certification violations must be immediately addressed, and officials issuing wrongful certificates will face departmental action.

Unauthorised buildings will not receive business or trade licenses from any authority. Development must comply with zonal plans, and modifications must strictly follow rules, considering public interest and environmental impact.

Government departments must cooperate in enforcing action against unauthorised constructions, with delays leading to disciplinary action. Appeals related to completion certificate refusals or unauthorised constructions must be resolved within 90 days.

Banks and financial institutions can approve loans only after verifying the completion/occupation certificate.

Failure to comply with these directives will result in contempt proceedings and prosecution under relevant laws. Strict adherence to these measures aims to reduce litigation related to building approvals and unauthorised constructions.