APSSDC partners with SkillBee to train nursing students in German for overseas jobs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkillBee India Private Limited to provide German language training to nursing students in both government and private colleges, facilitating job placements in European countries.

The agreement was formalised on Thursday in the presence of HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, Principal Secretary (APSSDC) Kona Sasidhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ganesh Kumar, and Executive Director Manohar.

Under the MoU, SkillBee will train over 4,000 nursing students across government colleges and private institutions in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts.

Minister Lokesh highlighted Germany’s urgent need for approximately three lakh nurses, particularly for elderly care and hostel facilities, due to an acute shortage of professionals.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would equip students with German language skills, significantly boosting their employment prospects in Germany and other European countries.

The Minister estimated that around 1,000 nursing students from Andhra Pradesh would secure jobs in Germany annually through this programme.

SkillBee co-founder Vinjamuri Ravichandra Gowtham and CEO Ujwal Chouhan stated that their institute has helped nearly 10,000 individuals secure jobs abroad, including placements in Germany, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, and other Eastern European nations.

APSSDC officials and SkillBee representatives reaffirmed their commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a ‘Skill Capital’ by providing specialised language training to students aiming for international job opportunities.