KRMB directs Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to prioritise drinking water needs

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which met on Thursday, directed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to draw water as per their requirements, according priority to drinking water needs.

The KRMB suggested that officials of both states discuss and assess the water requirements once every 15 days. KRMB chairman Atul Jain chaired the meeting.

As only 60 tmcft of water could be drawn from the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects, the Board directed the states to use the available water judiciously till May 31. The Board noted that Andhra Pradesh was drawing 7,000 cusecs from Nagarjunasagar and 2,200 cusecs from Srisailam, while Telangana was drawing 9,000 cusecs from Nagarjunasagar reservoir and 2,400 cusecs from the Srisailam project.

This was the third meeting held this week; officials from Andhra Pradesh had not attended the first two meetings. The Telangana government alleged that AP had drawn more than its allocated share from the River Krishna.