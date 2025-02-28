Posani Krishna Murali arrested, questioned over remarks against Pawan Kalyan

KADAPA: A tense situation unfolded at Obulavaripalli police station on Thursday after YSRCP supporter and actor Posani Krishna Murali was taken into custody by Annamayya district police. He was detained on Wednesday night at My Home Bhooja in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad, and transported under tight security.

Upon arrival, a government medical team led by Dr Guru Mahesh conducted a health check-up, confirming that Posani’s vital signs were normal despite his history of heart issues. Following medical clearance, police began their interrogation.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Jogineni Mani on February 24, accusing Posani of making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan. The complaint alleged caste-based insults, incitement to social divisions, misinformation, and organized crime, leading to a case (Crime No. 65/2025) under IPC Sections 196, 353(2), 111 read with 3(5).

Outside the station, YSRCP leaders protested in support of Posani, while former Railway Koduru MLA Koramutla Srinivasulu accused the government of political vendetta. “If the government misuses law enforcement, it will face serious consequences,” he warned.

Police sources stated that Posani remained uncooperative during nearly seven hours of questioning. Officials presented video and audio clips of his remarks about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and other leaders, but Posani refused to disclose who influenced or supported his statements.

Later in the day, Posani was produced before a judge in Railway Koduru, where the legal proceedings were underway. Senior High Court advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy reportedly represented the actor-writer.