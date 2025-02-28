Prakasam district begins construction of 6,380 farm ponds to boost rainwater conservation

ONGOLE: Authorities have initiated the construction of 6,380 farm ponds in Prakasam district to enhance rainwater conservation and improve groundwater levels. An action plan has been prepared to utilise MGNREGS funds for the project.

The estimated cost for each farm pond is Rs 45,000, while Rs 6,000 has been allocated for each rainwater harvesting pit. Officials have also encouraged the construction of rainwater harvesting pits in habitations to further replenish groundwater.

As part of the project, work on 1,680 farm ponds has already begun, with the remaining 4,757 to be completed in subsequent phases. Many beneficiaries have started work in western Prakasam.

Meanwhile, officials have received unconfirmed reports that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan may visit Prakasam or Tirupati districts on March 5, 6, or 7 to inspect the ongoing farm pond works. District authorities are expediting construction to ensure the project is ready for inauguration if the visit is confirmed.

“We have unofficial information regarding the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit next month. If confirmed, we plan to inaugurate the farm ponds during his tour,” a DWMA official told TNIE on Thursday.