Vijayawada cybercrime cops summon Gorantla Madhav in case over rape victims' identities on March 5

ANANTAPUR/VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Cybercrime Police have issued a notice summoning former Anantapur MP and YSRCP leader Gorantla Madhav to appear before the investigating officer on March 5 in connection with a case filed against him.

A team of cybercrime police visited Madhav’s office in Anantapur on Thursday and served the notice, directing him to appear for questioning in Vijayawada.

Former Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had lodged a complaint against Madhav, Sakshi TV and its management, alleging that he publicly disclosed the identities of multiple rape victims, including minors, on social media and Sakshi TV.

She further claimed that Madhav committed various cognizable offenses punishable under Sections 72 and 79 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012. In her complaint, Padma also alleged that Madhav was seen engaging in an indecent video chat while naked and urged the police to take appropriate action to safeguard the dignity of women.

However, Madhav dismissed the allegations, claiming that the government was attempting to suppress opposition leaders’ fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. He called the case against him baseless and an act of vindictive politics.