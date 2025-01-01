Andhra govt to hike margin for liquor shops to 14%

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to enhance the margin being given to liquor shops to 14% from the existing 10.5%.

During a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, liquor shop owners requested the hike in margin on sale of liquor. A decision was taken to give 14% margin after noting that the Telangana government is doing the same.

Informing that the revenue was not generated on the expected lines because of making liquor available at Rs 99, the officials said sale volume of the Rs 99 bottle was limited to 21% of overall sale of liquor in the State. They also pointed out that of the total 20 brands which have a total sale volume of 72%, rates of 19 brands are less in AP compared to Telangana. Officials further explained that though the sale of liquor increases every year, revenue generated was not on expected lines because of the low prices.

Nonetheless, Naidu directed officials to ensure liquor sold at low price is available in all shops. At the same time, he also wanted them to monitor manufacturing, supply and sales of liquor using technology. He also directed officials to issue notification in a week for allocation of 10% liquor shops to toddy tappers as promised.