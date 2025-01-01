Andhra Govt to introduce Biometric Face Authentication for GST registration

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department, in collaboration with the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), is all ready to introduce a Biometric Face Authentication feature through an android mobile application on January 1.

This initiative aims to streamline the GST registration process while preventing fraudulent taxpayers from entering the system.

The new feature is expected to curb the misuse of fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) and enhance security by safeguarding Aadhaar details and preventing the creation of fake identity cards. It ensures that only legitimate taxpayers are registered, protecting innocent individuals from potential Aadhaar misuse.

Currently, biometric verification at the State’s 12 GST Seva Kendras (GSKs) is conducted using fingerprint or iris scanners. However, the new mobile app developed by GSTN offers greater convenience.

Designed for Android devices, the app eliminates the need for additional hardware. It allows Biometric Authentication Officers (BAOs) at GSKs to log in, input Aadhaar details, and capture the applicant’s photo for face authentication and verification in a single step.