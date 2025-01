VIJAYAWADA: With internal elections for BJP Mandal and District Presidents underway, several leaders have begun vying for the position of State President.

While new Mandal Presidents are required to assume office by January 2, the election of District Presidents, originally scheduled for January 5, may be delayed. Once the District Presidents are elected, the BJP high command is expected to announce the new State party chief after Sankranti.

Although speculation is rife regarding the appointment, it has been learnt that D Purandeswari, the current State BJP chief, is seeking to secure a position in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

She joined the BJP after the bifurcation of the State in 2014 and has held various national-level positions before taking charge as the AP BJP chief in July 2023. She has been credited with playing a key role in supporting the high command during elections and maintaining strong relations with NDA allies — the TDP and JSP.

As the BJP seeks to strengthen its presence in southern India, the high command is looking for a leader with a strong track record who strengthen the party’s grassroots network. Sources said four leaders are key contenders for the post: Adoni MLA Dr PV Parthasarathi, Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, MLC PVN Madhav, and senior party leader Purighalla Raghuram.

Caste equations may play a role in new chief’s choice

If the party opts to appoint a public representative, it may choose between Parthasarathi and Sujana Chowdary. Should the BJP prioritise ties with the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), it may select either PVN Madhav or Purighalla Raghuram for the top post.

Notably, Parthasarathi is seen as a strong contender for the State president’s position due to his close ties with the party high command and his affiliation with the RSS. As a member of the Valmiki community from Rayalaseema, his appointment would be significant, as no leader from this region has ever been appointed to lead the BJP in the State.