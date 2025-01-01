CRDA calls for e-tenders for Rs 1,200 crore works

VIJAYAWADA: The pace of Amaravati region has gained further momentum with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) announcing major development initiatives by calling for e-tenders worth Rs 1,200 crore.

Two e-procurement tenders, under the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding, have been issued for projects aimed at comprehensive development of Amaravati’s infrastructure, including roads, drains, water supply systems, sewerage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse water lines, and avenue plantation.

The first project, estimated at Rs 603.14 crore, will involve the construction of critical infrastructure in Abbarajupalem (P), Borupalem, Dondapadu (P), and Rayapudi (P) villages within Zone-5B. Similarly, the second project, valued at Rs 603.65 crores, will focus on Abbarajupalem (P), Thullur (P), and Rayapudi (P) villages in Zone-5D. Both projects will be executed under lump sum contracts with a two-year Defects Liability Period (DLP). The Commissioner of APCRDA has outlined the bidding process. Bid documents can be downloaded from the AP e-procurement portal starting December 31, 2024, with the submission deadline set for January 21, 2025, by 3:00 PM. The technical bids will be opened on the same day at 4:00 PM. Bidders can access detailed instructions and specifications through the official websites www.apeprocurement.gov.in and www.crda.ap.gov.in.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance Amaravati’s global competitiveness and livability. By prioritizing infrastructure compatible with advanced urban standards, APCRDA aims at accelerating the city’s transformation into a world-class capital. With an estimated preliminary budget exceeding Rs 1,200 crores, these tenders reflect the government’s commitment to creating a sustainable and resilient urban framework in Amaravati. The works are designed to integrate seamlessly with the city’s trunk infrastructure, aiming to make Amaravati a model capital city.

Recently, The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors have approved $800 million for Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program aimed at establishing the city as a well-managed, climate-resilient growth center in Andhra Pradesh that generates jobs and improves the lives of its current and future residents, especially the most vulnerable.