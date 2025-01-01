Drone surveillance to curb crimes in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam police have introduced drones to monitor and document anti-social activities, including gambling, public drinking, and ganja consumption, in crime-prone areas.

Vigil has been stepped up at abandoned colonies, vacant houses, thick bushes, and deserted real estate layouts within the Srikakulam sub-division.

District Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy initiated the drone surveillance to address the increasing crime rate in the district, which has been attributed to limited personnel and equipment. The drones are being used to identify hideouts for criminal activities, enabling the police to take pre-emptive action. Several gamblers and individuals consuming alcohol in public have been identified, detained, and counselled to prevent incidents in an intoxicated state.

The crime rate in Srikakulam district has been increasing day-by-day due to lack of surveillance on the crime prone areas. These abundant places have become dens for several criminals and brawlers. Majority of the criminals either hatch the plan from these places or used as a shelter zone after they committing crimes. The limited personnel, equipment and time often prevent the district police administration from addressing potential issues promptly.

DSP Ch Vivekananda said, “As part of visible policing efforts, we are using drone cameras to monitor crime-prone areas. This technology aids in documenting antisocial activities and identifying gamblers, drunkards, pickpockets, and chain snatchers. We have detained several gamblers and drunkards and conducted counselling to them.

“We have launched this drone camera surveillance in Srikakulam sub-division. We will expand it to other sub-divisions as per SP Maheswara Reddy’s directions,” the DSP added.”