Kodali Nani’s aide held in TDP office attack case

VIJAYAWADA: Police nabbed Merugumala Kali, the prime accused in the Gudivada TDP office attack case, in Assam on Tuesday. Kali was also involved in the attack on Raavi Textiles, owned by former MLA and AP State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Raavi Venkateswara Rao. Earlier, the police arrested 13 accused in the attack case. Another accused, A14 Gym Srinu, is still at large.

Kali is said to be a close associate of former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani, and YSRCP youth wing district president.

According to the police, Kali attacked the TDP office using petrol packets, and assaulted party activists present at that time. Later, Kali and his accomplices vandalised Raavi Textiles. After the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State, Kali fled. While 13 out of the 15 identified accused were arrested, and remanded to Nellore Central Jail, Kali managed to evade arrest until the police apprehended him.