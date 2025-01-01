Lokesh likely to launch meal scheme for Intermediate students on January 3

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner and Director of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Kritika Shukla, and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday reviewed preparations for implementation of the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme for Intermediate students at Lady Ample Government Girls’ Junior College in Machilipatnam.

Speaking to the media, Shukla announced that HRD Minister N Lokesh is expected to formally launch the scheme on January 3. She instructed officials to make all arrangements to ensure the scheme’s smooth implementation.

She interacted with Intermediate students and enquired about their curriculum. She expressed satisfaction with the delivery of textbooks and teaching methods, and also asked the students about online curriculum in digital classrooms. Shukla encouraged them to prepare for exams as the syllabus is about to be completed.

Regional Joint Director I Sarada, District Intermediate Education Officer PB Salmon Raju, DEO Rama Rao, and principal P Sundar Lakshmi attended the meeting.