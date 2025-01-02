2.55 crore devotees visit Tirumala in 2024, temple gets Rs 1,365 crore offerings

TIRUMALAL: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has received a total of Rs 1,365 crore in hundi offerings, and more than 2.55 crore devotees got Srivari darshan in 2024.

Devotees, regardless of their social or financial status, had contributed various kanukas, including farm produce, jaggery, nava dhanyas, cattle, gold, precious stones, foreign currency, and land, all offered to Kanuka Priya Sri Venkateswara. In addition to these donations, approximately 99 lakh devotees got their heads tonsured, with 9 lakh pilgrims offering three cuts of their hair.

The temple also saw a record-setting achievement with immovable assets valued at Rs 150 crore being donated by devoted followers. It is noteworthy that the hundi collections have consistently exceeded Rs 3 crore daily since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average daily income from the hundi is Rs 3.6 crore on weekdays and Rs 3.85 crore on weekends. On December 31, the temple recorded a remarkable Rs 4.10 crore in hundi income.

Although the daily visitor limit for darshan was reduced to 70,000 during the YSRCP regime, the temple’s hundi income has continued to surpass Rs 1,200 crore annually for the past three years.

While, more than 2.55 crore devotees got Srivari darshan, many pilgrims have urged officials to reinstate the pre-Covid system, which allowed over 80,000 devotees to have darshan each day.

They expressed concern over the extended waiting time due to the current break darshan, which now stretches until 1-2 pm. Around 6.30 crore devotees received Srivari Anna Prasadam, including those who had darshan and volunteers during Brahmotsavams.