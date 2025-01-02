Andhra Health Minister Satya Kumar calls on doctors, health workers to focus on patient-centred care

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav exhorted the medical fraternity in the public and private sectors to focus on compassionate, ethical, and patient-centred care.

In his open letter to doctors and health workers, he highlighted their critical role in realising a ‘Healthy, Wealthy, and Happy Andhra Pradesh,’ aligning with the State’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Acknowledging the hard work of over one lakh doctors and medical staff in the government sector who provide free healthcare services to underserved communities, he highlighted public concerns about government hospitals, including delays in patient care, absence of staff, defunct diagnostic equipment, and cleanliness issues.

He assured the public that efforts are underway to address these shortcomings, with increased monitoring aimed at improving patient satisfaction.

The Minister also drew attention to challenges in the private healthcare sector, such as high treatment costs, over-prescription of diagnostic tests, and limited doctor-patient interaction. He urged private hospitals to adopt a balanced approach that integrates modern medical technology with a focus on patient welfare.

“Compassion, commitment, and an ethical framework are what is expected of doctors and supporting staff,” he said, adding that these principles would elevate healthcare delivery to new heights. Yadav reiterated the significance of the medical profession, calling it one of the noblest. “A patient gives you the opportunity to save a life. Hence, a doctor is seen on par with God, ‘Vaidyo Narayano Hari,’” he remarked.

He concluded with an appeal for renewed dedication and extended his New Year wishes to all doctors and medical staff.