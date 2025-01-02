Andhra: Perni Jayasudha grilled in PDS rice case for over 2 hours

VIJAYAWADA: Prime accused in the case related to the missing PDS (Public Distribution System) rice and YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah’s (Nani) wife Perni Jayasudha appeared before the Machilipatnam rural police on Wednesday for questioning.

Investigation officers served notices, summoning her for questioning, a day after the Krishna district court granted her conditional anticipatory bail.

According to sources, Perni Jayasudha was questioned for over two hours regarding the alleged diversion of PDS rice from her godown even as her legal representatives were not allowed inside the police station.

Investigation officer and Robertsonpet police station inspector Yesubabu reportedly gave Jayasudha a questionnaire, seeking details regarding the maintenance of the buffer warehouse located in Potlapalem village, how the PDS rice stored in the godown went missing, persons involved in the alleged racket and the role of her husband and former minister Perni Nani, son Perni Krishnamurthy and civil supply officials in shifting the PDS rice to private millers.

Meanwhile, Machilipatnam rural police have added Perni Nani as accused number six (A6) in the case.

‘Money obtained from sale of rice routed to Nani’

In a remand report submitted to the district sessions court on Monday, police said four persons — godown manager Bethapudi Manas Teja (A2), civil supplies assistant technical manager Chintam Kotireddy (A3), lorry driver Botla Naga Manga Rao (A4) and rice mill lease holder Borra Anjaneyulu (A5) -- have been arrested.

“Based on statements recorded by the police from the four arrested, it is understood that Perni Nani is involved in the case. The money obtained from the sale of PDS rice to millers was routed to Nani through his manager Manasa Teja,” the remand report read.