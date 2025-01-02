CM Naidu to attend World Economic Forum Summit from January 20

VIJAYAWADA: Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, which will be held at Davos, Switzerland with the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’ from January 20 to 24. The objective of the visit is to showcase the strengths and opportunities of Andhra Pradesh to attract global investors.

The delegation includes Ministers Nara Lokesh (IT and HRD) and TG Bharath (Industries), Karthikeya Mishra (Additional Secretary to CM), Krishna Kapardhi Ravi (Private Secretary to CM), Srinath Bandaru (Chief Security Officer to CM) and MD Azharuddin (Paramedic Officer to CM). Andhra Pradesh had actively participated in the WEF, particularly in discussions related to economic development, innovation, and sustainable development.

AP had leveraged the platform to promote its investment potential, and highlight its growth initiatives, technology-driven governance, and renewable energy to attract global investors. The State’s participation is often focused on fostering public-private partnerships, advancing infrastructure projects, and exploring opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, IT and other sectors.

The government had used the WEF as a stage to showcase AP’s vision for economic progress, and its commitment to inclusive development and climate resilience. The State has been participating in the WEF since 2014, leveraging the platform to promote its economic and industrial growth.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) had managed the State’s participation in the WEF for 2018, 2019 and 2022, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was a partner of the Government of AP as the interface for making logistics and travel arrangements to Davos in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Besides appointing the Economic Development Board as the nodal agency to make all arrangements for participation of AP in the WEF 2025 as per established procedure, and to interact with all the line departments, and to take certain decisions, the State government has issued orders to engage the space at Odlo Store, P73, as allotted by Invest India, DPIIT, GoI and ratify the payment of advance Rs 10 crore to Invest India, paid by the Industry Department/APIIC.