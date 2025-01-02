CM Naidu vows to implement free bus, Thalliki Vandanam next in Super Six

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that all the election promises made to the people, including Super Six, will be implemented at any cost.

The poll promises include the free bus travel for women, Thalliki Vandanam (financial support to mothers of school going children) and Annadata Sukhibhava (financial aid to small and marginal farmers).

Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government is forced to implement ‘Super Six’ one after another because of the precarious financial condition of the State. “In fact, when in the Opposition, we did not analyse that the previous YSRCP government caused such a grave damage to the State economy, and now after going deep into the system, we are getting astonished,” Naidu said.

“Unlike the previous YSRCP regime, which betrayed the people without fulfilling the poll promises like abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme and prohibition of liquor, our government will certainly implement the ‘Super Six’ promises,” Naidu vowed, during an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Wednesday.

He also made it clear that the government will move ahead as per the provisions of law after examining the records with regard to the alleged irregularities in the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) agreement signed by the previous YSRCP government.

“In fact, the SECI agreement is a good opportunity for us to settle political scores. But we will follow the due procedure, and take up action legally after proving the charges against them,” he said.

Naidu is of the opinion that cancellation of the agreement may not be possible now because the State government has to pay a penalty in such cases.