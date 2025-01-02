CM Naidu vows to implement free bus, Thalliki Vandanam next in Super Six

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that all the election promises made to the people, including Super Six, will be implemented at any cost.
The poll promises include the free bus travel for women, Thalliki Vandanam (financial support to mothers of school going children) and Annadata Sukhibhava (financial aid to small and marginal farmers).
Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government is forced to implement ‘Super Six’ one after another because of the precarious financial condition of the State. “In fact, when in the Opposition, we did not analyse that the previous YSRCP government caused such a grave damage to the State economy, and now after going deep into the system, we are getting astonished,” Naidu said.
“Unlike the previous YSRCP regime, which betrayed the people without fulfilling the poll promises like abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme and prohibition of liquor, our government will certainly implement the ‘Super Six’ promises,” Naidu vowed, during an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Wednesday.
He also made it clear that the government will move ahead as per the provisions of law after examining the records with regard to the alleged irregularities in the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) agreement signed by the previous YSRCP government.
“In fact, the SECI agreement is a good opportunity for us to settle political scores. But we will follow the due procedure, and take up action legally after proving the charges against them,” he said.
Naidu is of the opinion that cancellation of the agreement may not be possible now because the State government has to pay a penalty in such cases.
Mentioning that people have a good opinion on the coalition government, Naidu said the government is adopting policies as per their aspirations and requirements. He felt that officials should change their working style as per the people’s aspirations and strive to achieve growth.
The people have given a historic verdict to the TDP-led NDA in the State in the 2024 elections. “After the formation of the coalition government, I have visited New Delhi four times to not only resolve several key issues, besides getting Central funds for various development projects in the State,” Naidu said.
Regretting that the blunders committed by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government have become a curse to the State, he said in these six months a lot of exercise has been done to correct them. Since the State has become an address for crimes during the YSRCP regime, these unlawful acts are being controlled slowly, he said.
“Our government has certain priorities, and we are acting accordingly. We are striving to win the confidence of people, who gave a massive mandate to us,” Naidu said.
“People will once again see the 1995 Chief Minister in me. If anyone resorts to posting objectionable comments on social media, stringent action will be taken against them,” Naidu warned.
Recalling that though no one could defeat him in the 2004 elections, Naidu said he had developed Hyderabad, but could not take it to the people in a proper manner. “But now I will certainly explain to the people the development works being undertaken in a systematic manner to win their trust,” he said. Thousands of crores of investments have come to the State in the last six months, ushering in growth, he added.