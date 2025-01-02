Education staff asked to furnish property details in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to check corruption and other irregularities, the State government has issued a circular that all Class I and II officers of the Education Department should submit property statements by January 15 every year.

The School Education Department, under the instructions of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday, which mandates all government employees, excluding Last Grade Service members and Record Assistants, to submit annual property statements before January 15.

These statements must detail immovable properties, and movable assets exceeding Rs 1,00,000 in value, held by the employee or their family members. Officers failing to comply with the directive within the stipulated time will face disciplinary action.

Vijay Rama Raju V, Director of School Education, reiterated, “All Class I and II officers must obtain prior permission before leaving headquarters and secure approval for any type of leave. Strict action will be taken against deviations from these directives.” The circular also specified that increments should only be processed with sanction orders from the Director of School Education.

Speaking to TNIE, a union leader highlighted the efforts of HRD Minister in combating corruption.

“This is a significant step in cleansing the department of irregularities and corruption at district and mandal levels. Earlier, the centralised website implementation for work adjustments of the teachers saved crores by preventing ground-level corruption. This new directive strengthens the drive against malpractices,” he said.