Gudivada TDP office attack case: Nani’s aide remanded

VIJAYAWADA: Former YSRCP minister Kodali Nani’s key associate, Merugumala Kali, who was arrested by Gudivada police in Assam on Tuesday, was sent on judicial remand to Nellore Central Jail until January 10.

He was produced in court following a medical examination at the government hospital.

The court remanded Kali for 10 days, after which the police shifted him to Nellore Central Jail. The arrest stems from an incident on December 25, 2022, when Kali and his followers attacked the TDP office and party leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao with petrol packets.

According to Gudivada police, the accused Kali attacked the TDP office using petrol packets and assaulted party activists present at that time. Later, Kali and his accomplices vandalised Raavi Textiles.

A case was registered against as many as 15 persons based on the complaints lodged by Raavi Venkateswara Rao and Gudivada TDP leaders. “So far, police have arrested 14 accused in the attack case, and another accused, Gym Srinu (A14), is still at large,” said the Gudivada police. Kali is said to be a close associate of Kodali Nani and also worked as YSRCP youth wing district president during the previous regime.