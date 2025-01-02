Man creates flutter by sleeping on electric wires in Andhra

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A 32-year-old man caused a commotion in M Singupuram village, Palakonda mandal, Parvathipuram-Manyam district, by climbing an electric pole and sleeping on the cables after demanding money from his mother for alcohol.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, gained widespread attention on Wednesday after a video went viral on social media under the title ‘December 31st drunkards effect.’ Villagers acted swiftly to prevent a potential disaster.

Local youths cut off power at the transformer, ensuring the man’s safety, while residents persuaded him to climb down. The incident ended without injuries, much to the relief of the community.

Sources identified the man as Yaggala Venkanna, who had developed an alcohol addiction in recent months.

On Tuesday, he demanded money from his mother upon learning she had received her NTR Bharosa social security pension. When she refused, citing his intoxicated state, an argument ensued. Venkanna then climbed the electric pole near their home and fell asleep on the cables.

The villagers’ prompt actions averted a tragedy, and power was restored after the situation was resolved. The bizarre incident highlighted the impact of alcohol abuse in rural communities and sparked discussions online.