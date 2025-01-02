No road, newborn dies as shifting to hospital gets delayed in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The absence of proper road connectivity to Jajulabandha hamlet in Moolapet Panchayat of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district led to the tragic death of a 10-day-old infant on Tuesday night. The incident highlights the severe challenges faced by tribal residents in accessing healthcare during emergencies.

According to villagers, Jajulabandha is home to 160 people, belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). On December 31, 2024, around 8 pm, Marri Sundara Rao’s infant daughter developed breathing difficulties and fell critically ill. The family planned to carry the child and her mother in a doli (makeshift stretcher) for seven kilometres to the nearest road point. From there, they intended to transport her to the Downuru Primary Health Centre (PHC), 30 kilometres away. However, in the absence of road access, at least four able-bodied individuals were needed to carry the stretcher down the hill. By the time relatives arrived to help, the baby had passed away.

“The government sanctioned Rs 1 crore in 2023 for the construction of a road to Jajulabandha. While Rs 26 lakh was spent on laying three kilometres of road and constructing three culverts, the work was abandoned midway,” said CPI(M) district secretariat member K Govinda Rao. He further added that the gravel road that was partially constructed has been washed away during rains, making it impossible for pedestrians to walk or for two-wheelers to commute.

Villagers, including Marri Kameswara Rao and Kondathamali Venkata Rao, stated that repeated complaints to the authorities through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) have not led to any action. Govinda Rao criticised the officials for neglecting the issue, noting, “The delayed action from the district authorities left the tribal community to endure repeated hardships.” The villagers have urged the government to expedite road construction.