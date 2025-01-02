Rs 200-crore liquor sold on New Year’s Eve in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The sale of liquor in the State is estimated to have surpassed Rs 200 crore on New Year’s Eve. According to sources, liquor shops and bars purchased alcohol worth Rs 219 crore on December 30, and an additional Rs 109 crore on December 31 from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

While the exact value of liquor consumed by customers remains unknown, officials estimate that liquor worth around Rs 200 crore could have been sold.

It is worth noting that the Prohibition and Excise Department allowed liquor outlets and bars to extend their operating hours on December 31 by two hours. Liquor shops were permitted to remain open until midnight, while bars were allowed to serve liquor until 11 pm, responding to the increased demand from consumers.

Officials pointed out that although the volume of liquor sold was higher, due to the availability of popular brands, the revenue generated was lower, owing to the reduced prices of liquor.