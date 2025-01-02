Tobacco farmers’ earnings doubled, says Board Executive Director Sridhar Babu

GUNTUR: Effective government policies and the proactive efforts of the Tobacco Board have resulted in 87% growth in tobacco exports over the past five years, said Tobacco Board Executive Director Dr A Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday during the Board’s 49th Formation Day celebrations, he highlighted the significant achievements made in boosting farmers’ earnings and export volumes.

Sridhar Babu revealed that Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco farmers’ earnings have more than doubled between 2019-20 and 2023-24, with prices rising from Rs 124 per kg to Rs 279.54 per kg. This remarkable achievement, he said, is the result of effective policies and efficient market mechanisms that have positively impacted the livelihoods of over 83,000 farmers.

The export value of Indian FCV tobacco reached a record Rs 12,005.89 crore in 2023-24, up from Rs 6,408.15 crore in 2019-20. Export volumes also saw a substantial increase, growing from 218.84 million kg to 315.51 million kg during the same period.

In the 2023-24 crop season, a record-high production of 215.35 million kg of tobacco was marketed through auctions, benefiting over 43,000 farmers. Additionally, 38,751 registered growers received relief through the waiver of penalties for excess tobacco sales.

Sridhar Babu attributed these milestones to the surge in international demand for Indian FCV tobacco, which played a pivotal role in achieving unprecedented figures. He emphasised that this success not only rewarded the hard work of farmers but also significantly boosted the national exchequer through increased foreign exchange earnings.

“The Tobacco Board’s strategic initiatives have ensured better returns for farmers, demonstrating the positive impact of targeted support,” he said, adding that these efforts underline the Board’s commitment to enhancing the economic well-being of tobacco growers.