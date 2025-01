VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that he would not repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and pledged not to engage in political vendetta. He emphasised his commitment to taking a firm stance against any individual, association, or organisation that poses a threat to society.

Highlighting the unnecessary harassment endured by the party activists under the previous YSRCP regime, Naidu vowed to address these issues and provide support to those who suffered.

During an informal interaction with the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu acknowledged that TDP cadres expect him to take a strong stance against the opposition, given the suppression they faced under the previous government. However, he clarified that his primary focus remains on the State’s development and the welfare of its citizens.

“While I understand the expectations of my leaders and cadres, my priority is the progress of the State and the well-being of its people,” he said.

Naidu assured that he would listen to everyone, and come up with both short-term and long-term sustainable solutions. “This approach has guided me in leading the party for the last 40 years,” he added.

Law enforcement lapses will be corrected: Naidu

While he emphasised that he does not believe in personal vendetta, Naidu made it clear that he would not hesitate to take action against those who deserve it.

He further noted that there may have been lapses on the part of law enforcement agencies, leading to accused individuals being granted bail easily. He assured that these lapses would be addressed and necessary corrections made. Citing the example of social media regulation, Naidu pointed out that abusive content is now being streamlined, and warned of strict action against those posting offensive material on social media platforms.