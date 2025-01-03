Andhra cabinet approves launch of ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ from next academic year

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet has decided to launch ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ — a scheme offering Rs 15,000 in financial aid to mothers of school-going children — from the next academic year.
During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Cabinet also approved the implementation of the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme to provide financial support to farmers, along with the next instalment of funds to be deposited by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. As part of this initiative, the TDP-led NDA government had promised to extend Rs 20,000 to farmers per year.
Both schemes were part of the Six Guarantees promised by the TDP and its allies ahead of the elections. While the government launched Deepam 2.0 on Diwali, it is expected to introduce the free bus travel scheme for women from Ugadi. Additionally, the Cabinet approved investment proposals amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh crore, which were cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).
Elaborating on the decisions made during the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the Cabinet has resolved to undertake engineering works worth Rs 2,723 crore in Amaravati by inviting fresh tenders as per the guidelines set by the World Bank, HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation), and other financial institutions that are providing loans for the development of the capital city.
Parthasarathy also noted that the Cabinet cleared the proposal for a draft ordinance amending the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (AP MRUDA) Act of 2016.
The Cabinet also approved the establishment of an AM Green Ammonia (India) Private Limited unit in Kakinada.
Reliance to set up 500 compressed biogas plants
In line with the Energy Policy, the company has been exempted from paying stamp duty. The Cabinet also gave its approval for John Kakirel Green Hydrogen Solutions Private Limited to set up a 2GW electrolyzer unit in Kakinada. Approval was also granted for Tata Power Renewable Energy’s proposal to establish a 400 MW solar plant in Pedda Hulthi village, Kurnool district. The Rs 2,000-crore project is expected to create 1,380 jobs once completed.
The Minister further highlighted that Reliance Industries has committed to setting up 500 compressed biogas plants across various locations to produce 11,000 metric tonnes of gas. The Rs 65,000-crore project is projected to generate employment for around 2.5 lakh people.
The Cabinet also decided to allocate space to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the establishment of a development centre at Millennium IT Towers in Visakhapatnam.
PM to visit Visakhapatnam on Jan 8
In addition, the Cabinet decided to form a committee to improve coordination among NDA leaders for making arrangements and mobilising public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on January 8. A roadshow will be organised from Sampath Vinayaka Temple to Andhra University Engineering College grounds.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the South Coast Railway Zone office in Visakhapatnam and the NTPC Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka.
He will also inaugurate the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub. The Rs 1,518-crore project, which will be established in the first phase on 2,500 acres, is expected to create employment opportunities for around 50,000 people.
Other key decisions
Approval to pay Rs 20,000 to fishermen during fishing ban this year
Nod for upgrading ESI hospital at Tirupati from 50 bed to 100 bed with Rs 7.44 crore, appointing 191 medical staff
Teacher posts through Mega DSC will be filled by the coming academic year
Approval for 19 additional posts in the newly-formed Pithapuram Area Development Authority
Proposal to allot 40 acres to India Reserve (IR) Battalion at Jangalapalli of Yadamarri mandal in Chittoor district cleared
Nod to allot 6.3 acres at Nadimpalem in Guntur district to the Director General of ESI Hospitals, New Delhi to construct ESI Hospital and staff quarters