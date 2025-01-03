Andhra cabinet approves launch of ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ from next academic year

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet has decided to launch ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ — a scheme offering Rs 15,000 in financial aid to mothers of school-going children — from the next academic year.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Cabinet also approved the implementation of the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme to provide financial support to farmers, along with the next instalment of funds to be deposited by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. As part of this initiative, the TDP-led NDA government had promised to extend Rs 20,000 to farmers per year.

Both schemes were part of the Six Guarantees promised by the TDP and its allies ahead of the elections. While the government launched Deepam 2.0 on Diwali, it is expected to introduce the free bus travel scheme for women from Ugadi. Additionally, the Cabinet approved investment proposals amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh crore, which were cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

Elaborating on the decisions made during the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the Cabinet has resolved to undertake engineering works worth Rs 2,723 crore in Amaravati by inviting fresh tenders as per the guidelines set by the World Bank, HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation), and other financial institutions that are providing loans for the development of the capital city.

Parthasarathy also noted that the Cabinet cleared the proposal for a draft ordinance amending the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (AP MRUDA) Act of 2016.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of an AM Green Ammonia (India) Private Limited unit in Kakinada.