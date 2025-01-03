Arjuna Award for Olympic athlete Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam’s 25-year-old athlete, Jyothi Yarraji, has been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award. A trailblazer in Indian athletics, Yarraji made history as the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Despite narrowly missing the automatic qualification mark by just 0.01 seconds, she secured her place through her world ranking.

The Arjuna Award, which recognises excellence, leadership and discipline in sports, will be presented by the President of India on January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on August 28, 1999, into a modest household, her journey began at Port High School, where her physical education teacher identified her potential. Financial constraints marked her early years, with all her cash prizes supporting her training until 2021, when she received sponsorship from the Reliance Foundation. Her career milestones include joining the Sports Authority of India hostel in 2016, training under Olympian N Ramesh, and later refining her skills with British coach James Hillier at the Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre.

In 2022, she broke the national record for the 100m hurdles, clocking 13.23 seconds, and has since surpassed her own record multiple times. Yarraji’s achievements include a gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships and a silver in the 200m. She also earned bronze at the World University Games and silver at the 2022 Asian Games. Reflecting on her journey on various occasions previously, Yarraji attributed her success to parents’ sacrifices and her own perseverance. “It is not just my hard work but also my parents’ efforts and blessings that brought me here,” she said. Now pursuing a history degree at Acharya Nagarjuna University, she remains committed to breaking barriers.