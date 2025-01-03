Centre sanctions Rs 963 crore for highway project in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 963.93 crore for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled highway in Visakhapatnam district.

The project aims to enhance connectivity between the Anakapalle-Anandapuram NH-16 corridor and Sheelanagar Junction on NH-516C. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister noted that spanning 12.66 km, the highway will commence on the eastern side of Sabbavaram village, and terminate near the GAIL office at Sheelanagar Junction on the existing port road. “This corridor will ensure seamless cargo evacuation by eliminating traffic interferences, and effectively segregating Sheelanagar-Anandapuram traffic, significantly enhancing connectivity to the Visakhapatnam Port and improving logistical efficiency,” Gadkari noted.

Taking to X, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan thanked Gadkari. “The 6-lane access-controlled highway connecting the Anakapalle - Anandapuram NH-16 corridor to Sheelanagar Junction on NH-516C in Visakhapatnam district is a transformative project. This project will not only reduce traffic congestion but also ensure seamless connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port, boosting economic growth. AP is making remarkable progress in infrastructure development under visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.