CM Chandrababu Naidu keen to launch free bus travel from Sankranti, but RTC officials seek time

VIJAYAWADA: While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was keen on implementing the free bus travel scheme for women from Sankranti, it has been learnt that Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials have requested more time to execute the plan.

Sources said officials have asked the Chief Minister for a few more months to study the modalities and best practices of similar schemes implemented in other states.

It is worth noting that free bus travel for women was one of the six guarantees announced by the TDP during the election campaign. Naidu had promised to launch the scheme immediately upon taking office. However, despite the TDP-led NDA forming the government in the State eight months ago, the promise remains unfulfilled.

500 new buses are needed to meet demand once scheme is launched

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy had said the scheme would be rolled out by Dasara. However, the launch was delayed due to operational challenges, including arranging additional buses and recruiting more staff.

Recently, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Ministers and APSRTC officials to review preparations for the scheme’s implementation. He was reportedly dissatisfied with the delay and instructed the officials to submit a report on the corporation’s finances, its needs, and the support required from the government to launch the scheme by Sankranti.