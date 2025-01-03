CM Chandrababu Naidu keen to launch free bus travel from Sankranti, but RTC officials seek time

VIJAYAWADA: While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was keen on implementing the free bus travel scheme for women from Sankranti, it has been learnt that Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials have requested more time to execute the plan.
Sources said officials have asked the Chief Minister for a few more months to study the modalities and best practices of similar schemes implemented in other states.
It is worth noting that free bus travel for women was one of the six guarantees announced by the TDP during the election campaign. Naidu had promised to launch the scheme immediately upon taking office. However, despite the TDP-led NDA forming the government in the State eight months ago, the promise remains unfulfilled.
500 new buses are needed to meet demand once scheme is launched
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy had said the scheme would be rolled out by Dasara. However, the launch was delayed due to operational challenges, including arranging additional buses and recruiting more staff.
Recently, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Ministers and APSRTC officials to review preparations for the scheme’s implementation. He was reportedly dissatisfied with the delay and instructed the officials to submit a report on the corporation’s finances, its needs, and the support required from the government to launch the scheme by Sankranti.
Sources indicated that during the meeting, the officials made a presentation and requested funding to purchase new buses. They also sought more time to submit a detailed implementation report, as a sub-committee of Ministers is visiting other States.
The sources further mentioned that the free bus service for women is now expected to be launched tentatively from Ugadi on March 30. TDP leaders are also reportedly unhappy with the delay.
Some party leaders have questioned why the RTC officials have been unable to submit appropriate plans for rolling out the scheme, especially since the TSRTC launched a similar initiative within a month of forming the new government.
APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) GV Ravi Varma emphasised that the transport corporation is prepared to launch the free bus service for women within a week or two, but needs permission from the State government to proceed.
He explained that while APSRTC can manage with its existing logistics and staff, potential operational challenges could hinder smooth implementation. “We are requesting additional time to ensure uninterrupted services for the public. At least 500 new buses are needed to meet demand once the scheme is launched. It will take at least five months for any manufacturing company to deliver the buses. Moreover, the State government must release funds immediately to procure the buses,” the official stated.