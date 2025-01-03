Drone surveillance boosts policing in Prakasam dist in Andhra

ONGOLE: Advanced technology drones, hailed as state-of-the-art tools for surveillance and crime control worldwide, are now being deployed across Prakasam district.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar announced that drones are operational in all 11 police station limits and will soon cover the entire district. Adding to this initiative, Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Kaasu Venkateswara Reddy, a native of Bachhalikura Padu village in Konakanamitla Mandal, donated a DJI Air 3 drone to the Prakasam Police. The SP received the drone during a programme at the District Police Office (DPO) on Thursday. Expressing gratitude, he commended Reddy’s generosity and commitment to public service, emphasising the positive impact such support has on improving policing.

The SP highlighted the versatility of drones in maintaining law and order, crime prevention, and rescue operations. He noted their effectiveness in protecting vulnerable groups, including women, children, senior citizens, and disabled individuals, during emergencies. “Drones play a pivotal role in surveillance, crowd management, and crime control. They are invaluable in combating anti-social activities like drug trafficking, gambling, and cockfighting. Drones help monitor public gatherings, processions, and meetings, ensuring safety and order,” he said.